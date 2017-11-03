MPLX LP: MPLX LP announces appointment of C. Kristopher Hagedorn as vice president and controller

FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2017 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today announced the appointment of C. Kristopher Hagedorn as vice president and controller of the general partner of MPLX, effective Dec. 4. Hagedorn, 41, comes to MPLX after serving for five years at CONSOL Energy Inc. in various roles, most recently as its vice president and controller.



Hagedorn replaces Paula Rosson, who has accepted the position of senior vice president and chief administrative officer of MPLX subsidiary MarkWest Energy Partners, L.P., reporting to MPLX Executive Vice President of MarkWest Operations Greg Floerke. Hagedorn will be based at MPLX's headquarters in Findlay and will serve as the partnership's chief accounting officer, reporting to Pamela K.M. Beall, MPLX executive vice president and chief financial officer.



"We're excited to welcome Kris to MPLX's executive team," said MPLX President Mike Hennigan. "In addition to his expertise in the energy industry, his experience spans the metals, mining, and manufacturing sectors. We look forward to benefiting from his talent and business acumen."



While at CONSOL, Hagedorn served in various accounting roles of increasing responsibility, including as director financial accounting, assistant controller, and ultimately as vice president and controller. He was also a key member of the leadership team that prepared for the formation and initial public offering of a midstream master limited partnership formed by CONSOL Energy, and served as the partnership's chief accounting officer. Prior to his tenure at CONSOL Energy, Hagedorn spent 14 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where his last position was an audit senior manager. Hagedorn has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in accounting from West Virginia University.

###



About MPLX LP



MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; 62 light-product terminals with approximately 24 million barrels of storage capacity; an inland marine business; storage caverns with approximately 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include approximately 5.9 billion cubic feet per day of gathering capacity, 8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity and 570,000 barrels per day of fractionation capacity.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Jamal Kheiry (419) 421-3312









Hagedorn appointed VP and controller (http://hugin.info/155038/R/2147180/823432.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: MPLX LP via Globenewswire

