Songa Offshore SE: Songa Offshore SE: Notice of Q3 report

Songa Offshore SE's Third Quarter 2017 report will be released after market close on Wednesday 8 November 2017.



3 November 2017

Limassol, Cyprus

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

