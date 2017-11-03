

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - The stakes are high when it comes to business mergers. A marriage of two corporate giants can revolutionize industries or even change the world.



A merger may be needed in order for the companies to survive, or as it is viewed as the best way to acquire knowledge and expertise. On the flip side, it can be driven by fear of competition due to globalization, the fast pace of technological developments, or the uncertain outlook for a company in a changing economic landscape.



The benefits of a successful merger for companies include increased revenue, diversification of product offerings, gaining a larger market share, combined utilization of operational as well as research & development expertise, and reduction of financial risk.



But several major deals have faced major stumbling blocks after being consummated.



Cultural differences and turf wars can prevent the proper execution of post-integration plans. In addition, the execution of different systems and processes, poor foresight and long-term planning, dilution of a company's brand, and overestimation of synergies can all occur, destroying shareholder value and decreasing the company's stock price after the transaction.



The newly created company can go bankrupt or the merged company can disband in a sort of corporate divorce.



