Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.11.2017 | 19:16
PR Newswire

Mild Cognitive Impairment Markets 2017-2027 - Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Mild Cognitive Impairment Forecast in 14 Major Markets 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is a condition in which a person has problems with memory, language, executive function and visuospatial skills that are noticeable to others and can be observed in neuropsychological tests, but are not severe enough to interfere with everyday activities. MCI can further develop into dementia, retain its status, or sometimes revert to the normal cognitive status. A significant proportion of people with MCI later develop Alzheimer's disease (AD).

This report provides the current prevalent population for Crohn's disease across 14 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, the two types of MCI (amnestic and non-amnestic), as well as ApoE genotypes in MCI patients have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Key Topics Covered:




  1. Introduction
  2. Cause of the Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis of the Disease
  5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease
  8. Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
  9. Top-Line Prevalence for Mild Cognitive Impairment
  10. Features of Mild Cognitive Impairment Patients
  11. Abbreviations Used in the Report
  12. Other Publications
  13. Online Patient-Based Databases
  14. Patient-Based Offering
  15. Online Pricing Data & Platforms
  16. References
  17. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m2crsw/mild_cognitive

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




