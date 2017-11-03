Mild Cognitive Impairment Markets 2017-2027 - Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is a condition in which a person has problems with memory, language, executive function and visuospatial skills that are noticeable to others and can be observed in neuropsychological tests, but are not severe enough to interfere with everyday activities. MCI can further develop into dementia, retain its status, or sometimes revert to the normal cognitive status. A significant proportion of people with MCI later develop Alzheimer's disease (AD).

This report provides the current prevalent population for Crohn's disease across 14 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, the two types of MCI (amnestic and non-amnestic), as well as ApoE genotypes in MCI patients have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence for Mild Cognitive Impairment Features of Mild Cognitive Impairment Patients Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Publications Online Patient-Based Databases Patient-Based Offering Online Pricing Data & Platforms References Appendix



