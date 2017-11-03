Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2017) - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) ("the Corporation") today announced that it will be offering on a non-brokered private placement basis ("the Offering") up to 2,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for proceeds of $200,000 if the Offering is fully subscribed. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one half of one non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant ("Warrant") may be exercised for one additional Common Share at a price of $0.15 for a period of 12 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The securities will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation.

Proceeds will be used for general operating purposes including mineral property acquisitions.

This private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards, CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Tel: 604-227-3554

Email: redwards@affinity-metals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.