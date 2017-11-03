Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a group of diseases that concern the clonal proliferation of precursors of the myeloid lineage cells in the bone marrow. MPNs are characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, and therefore can also be classified as a type of blood cancer.

This report provides the current prevalent population for three types of MPNs: polycythaemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythaemia (ET) and primary myelofibrosis (PMF), across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, JAK2-V617F mutation status, several clinical and laboratory parameters, as well as some main symptoms and co-morbidities of the covered MPNs and features thereof have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for MPNs include:

Thrombosis

Splenomegaly

Hepatomegaly

Incident leukaemia

Anaemia

Portal hypertension



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Top Line Prevalence for Polycythaemia Vera Top Line Prevalence for Essential Thrombocythaemia Top Line Prevalence for Primary Myelofibrosis Features of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Patients Features of Polycythaemia Vera Patients Features of Essential Thrombocythaemia Patients Features of Primary Myelofibrosis Patients Comorbid Conditions of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Patients Comorbid Conditions of Polycythaemia Vera Patients Comorbid Conditions of Essential Thrombocythaemia Patients Comorbid Conditions of Primary Myelofibrosis Patients Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Publications Online Patient-Based Databases Patient-Based Offering Online Pricing Data & Platforms References Appendix



