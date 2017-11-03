sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.11.2017 | 19:46
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a group of diseases that concern the clonal proliferation of precursors of the myeloid lineage cells in the bone marrow. MPNs are characterized by uncontrolled cell growth, and therefore can also be classified as a type of blood cancer.

This report provides the current prevalent population for three types of MPNs: polycythaemia vera (PV), essential thrombocythaemia (ET) and primary myelofibrosis (PMF), across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Japan, China, India, Brazil) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, JAK2-V617F mutation status, several clinical and laboratory parameters, as well as some main symptoms and co-morbidities of the covered MPNs and features thereof have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.


Main symptoms and co-morbidities for MPNs include:


  • Thrombosis
  • Splenomegaly
  • Hepatomegaly
  • Incident leukaemia
  • Anaemia
  • Portal hypertension

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause of the Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis of the Disease
  5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease
  8. Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
  9. Top-Line Prevalence for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
  10. Top Line Prevalence for Polycythaemia Vera
  11. Top Line Prevalence for Essential Thrombocythaemia
  12. Top Line Prevalence for Primary Myelofibrosis
  13. Features of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Patients
  14. Features of Polycythaemia Vera Patients
  15. Features of Essential Thrombocythaemia Patients
  16. Features of Primary Myelofibrosis Patients
  17. Comorbid Conditions of Myeloproliferative Neoplasms Patients
  18. Comorbid Conditions of Polycythaemia Vera Patients
  19. Comorbid Conditions of Essential Thrombocythaemia Patients
  20. Comorbid Conditions of Primary Myelofibrosis Patients
  21. Abbreviations Used in the Report
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zbkl28/myeloproliferative

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




