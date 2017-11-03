MarijuanaStocks.com: 3 Marijuana Stocks To Have On Your Radar For November

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / The Canadian marijuana stock market has struck more appeal from investors over the last year. Canada's medical marijuana market is forecasted to be worth $1.1 billion Canadian dollars by 2020 with nation legalization projected for mid-2018 the combined market is estimated to be valued $2.8 billion. Most marijuana stocks are reporting average gains of 100% in the past year; here are three marijuana stocks that are in the spotlight.

CNRP Mining, Inc. (OTCQB: CRPGF) has seen an increase in trading activity in the last week of trading. The company recently announced the completion of its acquisition of X-SPRAYS; a product line of oral sprays to deliver medicines, nutrients, and vitamins. (CRPGF) acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of 1127455 B.C. Ltd., which holds the worldwide exclusive license for X-SPRAYS. As of today, X-SPRAYS has 8 products ready for commercializing, 4 that include hemp CBDs and 4 that contain nutraceutical ingredients.

Over the last seven trading days, (CRPGF)'s price per share has jumped over 178% from Tuesday's (10/24/17) closing price of $0.33, to daily highs during Friday's (11/3/17) trading session of $0.92.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TWMJF) is a marijuana producer and the largest marijuana stock in terms of market cap at nearly $2.18 billion. (TWMJF) announced its game changing $191 million-dollar deal giving the S&P 500 maker of Corona, Constellation Brands, a 9.9 percent stake into (TWMJF). The companies are in the industry to plan and sell marijuana-infused beverages.

"We are thrilled to have the backing of such a well-established and respected organization such as Constellation Brands," said Bruce Linton Chief Executive Officer of Canopy Growth. Adding, "We look forward to working with the Constellation Brands team to access their deep knowledge and experience in growing brands as we continue to expand our business."

Prior to the deal, (TWMJF)'s stock closed at $9.99 on October 27th and since has seen major spikes in volume and highs of $13.24 gaining a solid 32.53 percent in just a few days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACBFF) trading volume tripled after receiving its cultivation license on October 30th from Health Canada for its second growing facility meet the needs of the anticipated product demands and plans to export its products into Europe.

Dieter MacPherson, VP Production, stated, "Aurora Vie will deliver significant improvements in harvest frequency and yield per plant, setting new benchmarks for large-scale production. As planned, the facility was completed utilizing materials, workflow, technologies and design to easily and quickly obtain EU GMP certification. As a result, we anticipate applying for the necessary permits to supply the rapidly-growing German medical cannabis market, as well as additional future European markets, via exports from Aurora Vie through our European subsidiary Pedanios."

