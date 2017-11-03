Professional Services Automation Market, 2022 - Growing Trend of Automation And Reduction in the Overall Cost

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Professional Services Automation Market by Solution (Project Management, Resource Management, and Opportunity and Lead Management), Service, Deployment Type (On-Premises and Cloud), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Professional Services Automation Market is expected to grow from USD 716.5 Million in 2017 to USD 1,244.8 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period

Several factors such as the increasing need for enhanced mobility among service consultants, growing trends of automation and reduction in the overall cost, and growing need for scalable and flexible Professional Services Automation solutions are driving the growth of the market. Also, an increased adoption of Professional Services Automation solutions and services by several industry verticals, such as audit and accountancy, media and entertainment, healthcare and life sciences, and legal services, is expected to boost the market growth.

The global Professional Services Automation Market is segmented by component (solutions and services), deployment type, organization size, vertical, and region. The services component is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period because services help organizations in easily deploying the software on their premises or cloud and helps organizations to build successful client relationships through continual support over the business tenure.

Major vendors of Professional Services Automation solutions across the globe are Autotask Corporation (US), Changepoint Corporation (US), FinancialForce (US), Microsoft (US), Atlassian (Australia), ConnectWise (US), Kimble Applications (UK), Mavenlink, Inc. (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Upland Software (US), Projector PSA (US), Project Open Business Solutions S.L (Spain), and Kaseya Limited (US).



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Professional Services Automation Market Analysis,By Component



7 Professional Services Automation Market Analysis,By Deployment Type



8 Professional Services Automation Market Analysis,By Organization Size



9 Professional Services Automation Market Analysis, By Vertical



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Company Profiles



Atera Networks Ltd.

Atlassian

Autotask Corporation

Changepoint Corporation

Connectwise

Financialforce

Kaseya

Kimble Applications

Mavenlink, Inc.

Microsoft

Oracle

Project Open Business Solutions S.L

Projector Psa

Promys Psa

Sap

Upland Software

Workday

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lld2b2/professional

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716