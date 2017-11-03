Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal tallow fatty acid market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

During the forecast period, the global tallow fatty acid market is expected to grow rapidly. Global and regional vendors moderately concentrate this market. The fats and oils market is the parent market for tallow fatty acids. The key vendors of this market are Akzo Nobel, BASF, Godrej Industries, LG Household Health Care, and Vantage Specialty Chemicals.

Tallow fatty acid is a high-performance polymer used as a blend with high-impact polystyrene, which simplifies the process of its production. To provide conditioning and hardness to soaps and detergents, usually, these oils are used. The increased use in cosmetics and personal care products is because of the chemical properties of tallow fatty acid. Additionally, it is used in rubber industry for vulcanization.

According to Kurva Samba Sivudu, a lead analyst at Technavio for specialty chemicals research, "The distribution network, product performance quality, and significantly the cost associated with the product are the major factors that influence the competition. The growth of various end-user application segments is driving the demand for tallow fatty acid as it is employed in daily-use products."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Akzo Nobel

The tallow fatty acid market is categorized under the specialty chemicals business segment of Akzo Nobel. The company offers both fatty acids and fatty amides. It offers products under the brand names Armeen and Duomeen. These surfactants are based on the length of the carbon chain, ranging from C8 to C22. Tallow fatty acid is used as a chemical intermediate, essential processing aid, and functional ingredient in many applications.

BASF

The tallow fatty acid market is categorized under the performance products business segment of BASF. The company manufactures tallow fatty acid chloride, which is used in various applications, such as leather, detergent formulators, plastics and coatings, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and oil. In addition, the company exports its agrochemicals and oleochemicals. BASF is expanding the scope of application of tallow fatty acid in the rubber and paper industries.

Godrej Industries

The tallow fatty acid market is categorized under the animal feed business segment of Godrej Industries. The company manufactures a wide range of fatty acids containing C16 and C18. Tallow fatty acid finds its application in various products, such as textiles, rubber, polymers, foods and feeds, and personal care products. In addition, it finds its application in lubricants as an emulsifier, solubilizer, and corrosion inhibitor.

LG Household Health Care

LG Household Health Care manufactures tallow fatty acid under the brand names ELOFAD TL070, ELOFAD TD100, and ELOFAD TS100. The tallow fatty acid manufactured by this company is used in chemical intermediates, personal care, textile care, cosmetics, agrochemicals, metal processing, and other industrial applications.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

The tallow fatty acid market is categorized under the oleochemicals business segment of Vantage Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures tallow fatty acid under the brand name VDISTILL. The tallow fatty acid manufactured by Vantage Specialty Chemicals is in the semi-solid form and is used in various products, such as crayons, fabric care, latex foam, lubricants, oil fields, paper, rubber, and stearates.

