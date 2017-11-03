Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Building Materials Market Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the facilities management industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement building materials and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the building materials market can be attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization which is boosting the construction sector in both commercial and residential projects, thus driving the need for building materials," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, increasing environmental regulations associated with building standards and the need to cut energy costs continue to fuel the sale of green building materials," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the global building materials sector can be attributed to factors like increased government spending on infrastructure development and high investments in the real estate by end-users due to strong economic conditions. Also, the rise in demand for building materials is mainly driven by the strong economic conditions in various regions and high purchasing power of customers.

Procurement practices must be adopted in a way to analyze the process to understand where opportunities exist to eliminate waste and increase value delivery. The buyers should examine the specifications of the building materials. They can do so by listing out the type and specifications of the building materials required for a project as they might require different materials during different stages of the construction process.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in this market includes difficulty in gaining access to the right quantity of building material at the right time. Concrete is the second most commonly used substance for construction, and it needs to be processed rapidly while ensuring it has environment-friendly texture and content. Therefore to help the buyers overcome this challenge the suppliers need to adopt vertical integration and network their raw material deposits with local production sites through IT-supported logistics management systems.

Building Materials Market Pricing Trends

Cost-based pricing is the widely-adopted pricing model in the building materials sector due to its ability to offer buyers with higher bargaining power as there are multiple suppliers offering low prices. Value-based and competition-based pricing models also find comparable adoption in this industry. Value-based pricing model offers buyers the advantage of increased efficiency and high quality whereas the competition based pricing model eliminates complexity in pricing as the price is fixed.

