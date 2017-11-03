Aircraft Cabin Interior Market 2017 by Type, Vendor, Aircraft Type, Material and Region - Global Forecast 2022

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Aircraft Cabin Interior Market by Type (Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin, Panels), Vendor (OEM, Aftermarket, MRO), Aircraft Type, Material and Region (OEM, Aftermarket, MRO) - Global Forecast 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The aircraft cabin interior market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 26.02 Billion in 2017 to USD 38.85 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.35% during the forecast period

This growth can be attributed to the increasing aircraft orders due to the rise in passenger traffic across the globe. Also, passengers are more concerned about the customer experience and airlines are investing more in upgrading the existing fleet.

Based on type, the aircraft cabin interior market has been segmented into aircraft seating, in-flight entertainment, cabin lighting, galley equipment, aircraft lavatory, aircraft windows and windshields, aircraft overhead stowage bin, and aircraft interior panels. The aircraft seating subsegment is expected to lead the aircraft cabin interior market during the forecast period. The in-flight entertainment subsegment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Based on aircraft type, the aircraft cabin interior market has been segmented into narrow body aircraft, wide body aircraft, very large aircraft, regional transport aircraft, and business jets. The wide body aircraft segment is projected to grow at the highest rate because of the increasing aircraft orders and increasing demand for long duration air travel globally.

The aircraft cabin interior market has been segmented and analyzed based on vendor into OEM, aftermarket, and MRO. The OEM segment is expected to lead the aircraft cabin interior during the forecast period. As the commercial aviation market is growing at a faster rate due to the exponential increase in air passenger traffic, the demand for new aircraft is increasing year on year. This rising demand is expected to drive the OEM market during the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, By Aircraft Type



8 Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, By Type



9 Aircraft Cabin Interior Market, By Material



10 Aircraft Cabin Interior Oem, By Region



11 Aircraft Cabin Interior Aftermarket, By Region



12 Aircraft Cabin Interior Mro Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape



14 Company Profiles



Astronics Corporation

Cobham PLC

Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Recaro Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. Kg

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Thales Group

United Technologies Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace

