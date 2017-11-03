Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal test and measurement market report. This market research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global test and measurement market is fragmented with the presence of many well-diversified international, regional, and local vendors. Several local and regional vendors have started offering application-specific products for different end-users. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with the increase in technological innovations and M&As. To retain the top share in the market, vendors are trying to merge and acquire other companies in the market.

"The global test and measurement market is a constantly evolving market, and the equipment is designed to work with other products. This interoperability feature can be applied to all heterogenous products like video monitors, smoke alarms, home networking or automated products, and home gateways. It can be also applied to some homogenous products like switches and routers," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead test and measurement research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Anritsu

Anritsu is the leading manufacturer of test and measurement equipment. The company provides various test and measurement equipment in various categories, such as mobile wireless communications, RF and microwave, broadcasting and multimedia devices and components test, transportation and Datacom, and optical and discontinued models. Anritsu has a global presence and a wide customer base.

Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is an international leader in conformity assessment and certification services. They offer a wide variety of consulting services, such as certifications, tests, and global inspections related quality, health and hygiene. Bureau Veritas has many subsidiaries, such as Maxxam, 7layers, ACME, LCIE, Autoreg, and UniCar, which manufacture test and measurement equipment. Also, many of these subsidiaries provide various analytical services, training, and testing services.

Fortive

Fortive is one of the major market vendors in the global test and measurement market. The company has a strong presence in various markets with the help of established market leaders like Fluke and Tektronix. The company provides various test and measurement equipment like oscilloscopes, probes, analyzers, video test equipment, and signal generators. They also have different certifications like cabling, copper, and fiber.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is an electronic measurement solutions provider for the electronic and communication industries. They provide electronic measurement systems, instrument, and related software and software design tools. Keysight Technologies also offers related services that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, and operations of electronics equipment. Their offerings include consulting, optimization, and customization services throughout the product lifecycle and have a worldwide presence in countries, such as China, Japan, and the US.

National Instruments

National Instruments offers tools to engineers and scientists to accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. Their graphical system design provides an integrated software and hardware platform that speeds up the development of systems that need measurement and control. It also offers hardware and maintenance services, such as system configuration, calibration and deployment, and warranty and repair. The company offers software maintenance services like software services for end-users and volume licensing for account-level services. National Instruments has sales offices in the US and distributors in major international markets.

