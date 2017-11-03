sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.11.2017 | 20:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Forecast in 17 Major Markets, 2027 - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Forecast in 17 Major Markets 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Lesch-Nyhan syndrome (LNS) is a rare X-linked recessive disease caused by mutations in the HPRT1 gene encoding the enzyme hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (HGPRT). The disease manifests by severe hyperuricaemia resulting in motor dysfunction, intellectual disability and behavioural problems including recurrent self-injury. Many clinically relevant mutations in the HPRT1 gene have been found, suggesting that the level of residual enzyme activity is usually the key feature affecting the clinical image of the disease.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Lesch-Nyhan syndrome across 17 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, some features of Lesch-Nyhan syndrome patients, as well as several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.


Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Lesch-Nyhan syndrome include:


  • Various degree of physical disability
  • Delayed growth and puberty
  • Gouty arthritis with flare-ups
  • Kidney and bladder stones
  • Infections of self-inflicted wounds
  • Megaloblastic anaemia
  • Cardiovascular complications
  • Pneumonia

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause of the Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis of the Disease
  5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Co-morbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease
  8. Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
  9. Top-Line Prevalence for Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome
  10. Features of Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Patients
  11. Comorbid Conditions of Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Patients
  12. Patients With Signs and Symptoms at Time of Diagnosis
  13. Patients With Signs and Symptoms After Diagnosis
  14. Abbreviations Used in the Report
  15. Other Publications
  16. Online Patient-Based Databases
  17. Patient-Based Offering
  18. Online Pricing Data & Platforms
  19. References
  20. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cx53sk/leschnyhan

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire