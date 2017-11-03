Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Forecast in 17 Major Markets, 2027 - USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Forecast in 17 Major Markets 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Lesch-Nyhan syndrome (LNS) is a rare X-linked recessive disease caused by mutations in the HPRT1 gene encoding the enzyme hypoxanthine-guanine phosphoribosyltransferase (HGPRT). The disease manifests by severe hyperuricaemia resulting in motor dysfunction, intellectual disability and behavioural problems including recurrent self-injury. Many clinically relevant mutations in the HPRT1 gene have been found, suggesting that the level of residual enzyme activity is usually the key feature affecting the clinical image of the disease.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Lesch-Nyhan syndrome across 17 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, some features of Lesch-Nyhan syndrome patients, as well as several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Lesch-Nyhan syndrome include:

Various degree of physical disability

Delayed growth and puberty

Gouty arthritis with flare-ups

Kidney and bladder stones

Infections of self-inflicted wounds

Megaloblastic anaemia

Cardiovascular complications

Pneumonia



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Co-morbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence for Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Features of Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Patients Comorbid Conditions of Lesch-Nyhan Syndrome Patients Patients With Signs and Symptoms at Time of Diagnosis Patients With Signs and Symptoms After Diagnosis Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Publications Online Patient-Based Databases Patient-Based Offering Online Pricing Data & Platforms References Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cx53sk/leschnyhan

