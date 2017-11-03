TRIVAGO INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Trivago N.V. To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Trivago N.V. ("Trivago" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TRVG).

On December 16, 2016, the Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 26,110,118 American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") at $11.00 per ADR. Then, on October 27, 2017, the United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") announced that it was investigating the manner in which Trivago displays information to customers. Specifically, the CMA cited concerns about the clarity, accuracy, and presentation of information on websites.

Since the Company's IPO, Trivago's ADR price has significantly declined.

