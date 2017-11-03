sprite-preloader
Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Forecast in 11 Major Markets to 2027 by Gender and 5-Year Age Cohort

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Niemann-Pick type C (NP-C) disease is a rare autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disorder with a variety of neurovisceral manifestations. It is caused by mutations in either NPC1 (more common) or NPC2 (less common) genes that lead to accumulation of cholesterol and glycosphingolipids in tissues. NP-C is divided according to the age at onset of symptoms, with an earlier onset of the disease predicting higher severity and poorer prognosis.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Niemann-Pick type C disease across 11 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, India, Brazil) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, subsets and some features of Niemann-Pick type C disease patients, as well as a wide variety of symptoms and co-morbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.


Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Niemann-Pick type C disease include:


  • Seizures
  • Cataplexy
  • Dystonia and tremor
  • Spasticity
  • Insomnia
  • Impaired swallowing
  • Cognitive and psychiatric problems

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Introduction
  2. Cause of the Disease
  3. Risk Factors & Prevention
  4. Diagnosis of the Disease
  5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
  6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  7. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease
  8. Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers
  9. Top-Line Prevalence for Niemann-Pick Type C Disease
  10. Features of Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Patients
  11. Comorbid Conditions of Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Patients
  12. Abbreviations Used in the Report
  13. Other Publications
  14. Online Patient-Based Databases
  15. Patient-Based Offering
  16. Online Pricing Data & Platforms
  17. References
  18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/44tztp/niemannpick_type

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




