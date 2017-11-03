Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Forecast in 11 Major Markets to 2027 by Gender and 5-Year Age Cohort

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Niemann-Pick type C (NP-C) disease is a rare autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disorder with a variety of neurovisceral manifestations. It is caused by mutations in either NPC1 (more common) or NPC2 (less common) genes that lead to accumulation of cholesterol and glycosphingolipids in tissues. NP-C is divided according to the age at onset of symptoms, with an earlier onset of the disease predicting higher severity and poorer prognosis.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Niemann-Pick type C disease across 11 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, India, Brazil) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight, subsets and some features of Niemann-Pick type C disease patients, as well as a wide variety of symptoms and co-morbidities have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Main symptoms and co-morbidities for Niemann-Pick type C disease include:

Seizures

Cataplexy

Dystonia and tremor

Spasticity

Insomnia

Impaired swallowing

Cognitive and psychiatric problems



Key Topics Covered:



Introduction Cause of the Disease Risk Factors & Prevention Diagnosis of the Disease Variation by Geography/Ethnicity Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With the Disease Methodology for Quantification of Patient Numbers Top-Line Prevalence for Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Features of Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Patients Comorbid Conditions of Niemann-Pick Type C Disease Patients Abbreviations Used in the Report Other Publications Online Patient-Based Databases Patient-Based Offering Online Pricing Data & Platforms References Appendix



