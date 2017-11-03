Global Synthetic Quartz Market to 2022 - Focus on Electronics & Electrical, Automotive & Construction

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Synthetic Quartz Market by Type (Synthetic Quartz Crystal, Synthetic Quartz Glass), Application (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive, Construction), Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The synthetic quartz market is estimated at USD 72.4 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 95.0 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2022

Technological advancements in the consumer electronics industry across the globe, along with increased adoption of wireless technologies in automotive, defense, and several other industries are expected to fuel the growth of the synthetic quartz market during the forecast period.

The synthetic quartz market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value. Rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific region and increased demand for synthetic quartz from electronics and automotive industries are driving the growth of the synthetic quartz market in this region.

The key factors contributing to the increased demand for synthetic quartz across the globe include a rise in the adoption of wireless technologies for process optimization in most of the industries and the worldwide increase in disposable income of consumers that have resulted in the procurement of high-quality and advanced consumer electronics devices.

NIHON DEMPA KOGYO (Japan), Shin-Etsu (Japan), Seiko Epson (Japan), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Kyocera (Japan), and TXC Corporation (Taiwan) are the key players operating in the synthetic quartz market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Synthetic Quartz Market, By Type



7 Synthetic Quartz Market, By Application



8 Synthetic Quartz Market, By Region



9 Company Landscape



10 Company Profiles



Asahi Glass

Coorstek

Daishinku Corporation (Kds)

Donghai County Jinglei Quartz Products Co. Ltd.

Heraeus Holding

HTL Industries Sdn Bhd

Hubei Feilihua Quartz Glass Co.

Impex Hightech

IQD Frequency Products

Kyocera

Murata Manufacturing

Nihon Dempa Kogyo

Quality Quartz Engineering

Seiko Epson

SGX Minerals

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shushen Industries Corporation

Siward Crystal Technology

Suntsu Frequency Control

Tosoh Corporation

TXC Corporation

Tydex

Universal Quartz

Wuxi Labcells Technology Co., Ltd.

Yuzhnouralsk Plant Kristall

