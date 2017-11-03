OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/03/17 -- CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ)(CSE: CRZ.CN)(CNSX: CRZ)(OTCQX: CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company"), an active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry, today announced that it has revised its third quarter financial results and key business highlight conference call to Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET. This revised timing will ensure that U.S. investors celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday will be able to join the call. The call will be chaired by Marc Lustig, Chief Executive Officer and Francois Perrault, Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to release its financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2017.

Conference Call Details

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Reference Participant Dial-in Webcast Number ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conference Call 647-427-7450; or http://bit.ly/2xYBDJQ 1-888-231-8191 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Replay (available for 416-849-0833; 97386572 2 weeks) 613-667-0035; or 1-855-859-2056 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is an active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is building and supporting a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, licensing agreements and its own branded portfolio.

