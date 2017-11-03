Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Industrial Robots Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the IT industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of industrial robots and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The demand for industrial robots is being driven by the growing awareness about industrial automation and the rise in their adoption in developing countries such as China," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Bhuvaneshwari Udayakumar. "Industrial robots are primarily used to manufacture products that require high-precision, in processes that require high precision machining and to assemble electronic circuits and consumer appliances," added Bhuvaneshwari.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The growth of the industrial robots market can be attributed to the automotive and electronics sectors that are expected to drive the growth of the global industrial robots market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of automation solutions in these sectors.

Buyers should use a product comparison matrix for choosing the ideal industrial robots. A product comparison matrix is a great tool for selecting the best industrial robot for an automation project as industrial robots come in different forms and not every robot is ideal for a given task. Some of the important factors that have to be included in the matrix are factors like duty cycle time, the reach of the robot, energy costs, robot controller features, number of axes in the robot, implementation time, and ease of programming.

One of the key challenges faced by buyers includes high upfront costs. The Buyers in developing countries often have limited access to such large funds due to the existence of underdeveloped banking systems and capital markets. Therefore, high upfront costs are a major procurement challenge for the buyers in this industry.

Industrial Robots Market: Pricing Trends

Cost-plus and unit-based pricing are the most widely-adopted pricing models in the industrial robots industry. They provide buyers with the flexibility to add functionalities that would be most useful to them in integrating industrial robots in their operations. The fixed-tariff pricing model is ideal for SMEs with limited capital. It reduces the risk for buyers, as they can easily switch to another supplier if they are not satisfied and the buyers only have to pay for the duration of use.

