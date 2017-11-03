sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 03.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.11.2017 | 21:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Free Space Optics Market to 2021 with fSONA Networks, LightPointe Communications & Wireless Excellence Dominating

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Free Space Optics Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global free space optics market to grow at a CAGR of 41.42% during the period 2017-2021

Global Free Space Optics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for increased network bandwidth. The growth of the Internet bandwidth is driven by the proliferation of mobile computing devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables with new capabilities, and the emergence of disruptive technologies that shift the bandwidth usage by altering how users access the network. With the emergence of new mobile telecommunication standards such as 4G and 5G, consumers are now opting for higher bandwidth applications and services.

One trend in the market is commercialization of FSO technology for two-way communication. There are numerous ways to achieve two-way communication using FSO. These procedures depend on the application. A receiver and transmitter are placed at either end of the communications link. This combined unit is called a transceiver.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is dominance of competing technologies. Wi-Fi and WiMAX technology-based devices have dominated the market for decades. These technologies have replaced analog and digital technologies in different sectors. Reliable and efficient network connectivity helps in the proper monitoring and control of home appliances. Smart systems, including smart homes, connected cars, smart manufacturing systems, and smart grid management systems, are gaining momentum with the introduction of high-speed Internet services by leading Internet service providers, such as AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, and Verizon.

Key vendors



  • fSONA Networks
  • LightPointe Communications
  • Wireless Excellence

Other prominent vendors

  • Plaintree Systems
  • Trimble Hungary

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation By Application

Part 07: Geographical Segmentation

Part 08: Key Leading Countries

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bx84hg/global_free_space

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire