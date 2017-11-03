Global Free Space Optics Market to 2021 with fSONA Networks, LightPointe Communications & Wireless Excellence Dominating

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global free space optics market to grow at a CAGR of 41.42% during the period 2017-2021

Global Free Space Optics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is need for increased network bandwidth. The growth of the Internet bandwidth is driven by the proliferation of mobile computing devices, including smartphones, tablets, and wearables with new capabilities, and the emergence of disruptive technologies that shift the bandwidth usage by altering how users access the network. With the emergence of new mobile telecommunication standards such as 4G and 5G, consumers are now opting for higher bandwidth applications and services.

One trend in the market is commercialization of FSO technology for two-way communication. There are numerous ways to achieve two-way communication using FSO. These procedures depend on the application. A receiver and transmitter are placed at either end of the communications link. This combined unit is called a transceiver.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is dominance of competing technologies. Wi-Fi and WiMAX technology-based devices have dominated the market for decades. These technologies have replaced analog and digital technologies in different sectors. Reliable and efficient network connectivity helps in the proper monitoring and control of home appliances. Smart systems, including smart homes, connected cars, smart manufacturing systems, and smart grid management systems, are gaining momentum with the introduction of high-speed Internet services by leading Internet service providers, such as AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, and Verizon.

Key vendors

fSONA Networks

LightPointe Communications

Wireless Excellence

Other prominent vendors

Plaintree Systems

Trimble Hungary

