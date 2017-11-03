DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Door Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global door systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.38% during the period 2017-2021.



Global Door Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growth in the global construction industry. Globally, the residential and commercial building construction has been on the rise during past five years and even witnessed an accelerating momentum during this period. The demand for new houses and commercial spaces has been steadily growing in several countries. The increase in new construction and investment in infrastructure activities is the major direct driver of the global door systems market.



One trend in the market is growing preference for energy efficient doors and windows. The rising consumer awareness toward energy efficiency and environmental concerns is driving the demand for energy efficient doors and windows. These energy efficient door systems help in isolating the home and building interiors from the external environment, thus preventing undesirable ventilation and contributing to energy and cost savings.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is rising cost of door systems. A major challenge for the global door systems manufacturers is the rising cost of door manufacturing, which is having a negative impact on the vendor's margins and is likely to impact the door market growth as well. This rise in cost is a direct result of the increase in operating expenses due to the shortage of skilled labor and rising cost of materials. The demand for labor leads to the hiring of subcontractors for manufacturing jobs, which costs more than directly hiring employees.



Key vendors

ASSA ABLOY

ANDERSEN

JELD-WEN

Masonite

PELLA

YKK AP

Other prominent vendors

Allegion

Associated Materials

Atrium Windows & Doors

dormakaba

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Hrmann

Marvin Windows and Doors

Masco

Metaflex

MI Windows and Doors

PGT

Ply Gem

REHAU

Trelemente Borne

Vicaima



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Material



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gswrt3/global_door



