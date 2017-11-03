Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2017) - Stina Resources Ltd. (CSE: SQA) (OTCQB: STNUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the Austrian liquidator to the insolvency proceedings over the assets of an Austrian based energy storage company to purchase the assets of the insolvent company on an "as is, where is" basis. Under the terms of the agreement the Company has agreed to purchase the assets for €5,210,000 (CDN$7,788,950) plus applicable value added tax, with an initial down payment of €1,000,000 (CDN$1,495,000) to be made immediately. In addition, the Company is obligated to fund the operations of the insolvent company, estimated to be €300,000 (CDN$448,500) per month, until the proposed closing date of January 30, 2018. The Company intends to fund the acquisition through private placements or entering into joint ventures.

The agreement is subject to a number of conditions, including the approval of the creditors' committee; legally binding approval of the insolvency court under Austrian insolvency law, which is scheduled for November 14, 2017; and all necessary corporate and regulatory approval, including approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company's management and geology team are currently evaluating exploration and development plans on the Bisoni Mckay and Bisoni Rio pure-play vanadium deposits in Nevada and is pursuing vanadium electrolyte technology using vanadium from those deposits.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Stecyk, Director, COO

Telephone: 1-800-882-3213

