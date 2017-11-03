Global Circulatory Support Devices Marketto 2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.1%

DUBLIN, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global circulatory support devices market to grow at a CAGR of 11.10% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Circulatory Support Devices Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rapid increase in congestive heart failure. In the recent years, congestive heart failure is one of the serious heart disorders, which increased the morbidity and mortality rate significantly among the affected individuals. Although there are multiple ways to support a heart failure patient, the circulatory support devices will act as best devices to support the life of the advanced heart failure patient. The congestive heart failure is a common condition across the globe due to the higher adoption of a sedentary lifestyle in high-income countries.

One trend in the market is high growth potential of TAH as destination therapy. The transition from VAD to TAH started at a significant rate over the past few years, especially after SynCardia Systems temporary total artificial heart (TAH-t) got approval from the FDA, Health Canada, and European Union (EU). Although the implantation of TAH was limited in the last two decades, it significantly gained popularity recently among the critically ill patients and healthcare professionals.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is availability of potential alternatives. Although the circulatory devices play a key role in giving life support to the congestive heart failure patients, they are only meant for the temporary support and act a bridge to therapy. Among all the existing circulatory support devices, the usage of LVADs is quite popular among the affected individuals. Similarly, the demand for TAH is about to boost in the coming years. The more demand for LVADs is due to their efficacy and high survival rate among the implanted individuals.



Key vendors

Medtronic

St. Jude Medical

ABIOMED

ReliantHeart

Berlin Heart

Other prominent vendors

CardiacAssist

CorWave

Evaheart

Jarvik Heart

Leviticus Cardio

Sunshine Heart

Ventracor

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Product



Part 07: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 08: Regional Landscape



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



