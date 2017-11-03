Parfums MUGLER and AZZARO (Clarins Fragrance Group) Initiate the 'Responsible Alcohol' Approach: a First in the Universe of Fragrance - a Pioneering and Experimental Approach to Perfumery

PARIS, November 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Creators of surprising and innovative products, Parfums MUGLER and AZZARO have committed to an unprecedented "made in France" program that aims to produce perfume alcohol in a way that meets increasingly stringent environmental and social requirements.

As the genesis of the project, the will of Clarins Group, since the eighties, to include creation and innovation into a responsible-development approach. The "responsible alcohol" project aims to promote biodiversity in agricultural practices, with the great advantage of a local production and a short circuit between the harvest and transformation sites.

Located on the Remicourt farm at Amifontaine near Reims (in the Champagne-Ardenne region of Northeast France), the program is based on a simple principle: for an optimal ecological production of the sugar beets that will later be used for perfume alcohol, a balanced ecosystem that protects and regenerates environment has to be created at the production site.ã€€

How? by planting trees on an agro-forestry model. That is to say, by associating, in the long term, trees and shrubs rigorously selected with various cultures (here, in this case, the sugar beet). 2209 trees were planted in 2016 at the edge of the field and within the plot. This pilot project was born thanks to the meeting between a visionary farmer - the planter -, a committed group and the expertise of our partner PUR Projet. And it's not over, the plantations are continuing in 2017 and all actors in the chain are mobilized to get involved in unison ...

"Luxury according to Clarins Fragrance Group is based on a bold, long-term view of the world, where making each day wondrous and transmitting a heritage to future generations coexist. This luxury is resolutely committed to the planet, without compromising the emotions and dreams that our creations bring. This pioneering project is in perfect keeping with our ongoing commitment," Sandrine Groslier, President of Clarins Fragrance Group.