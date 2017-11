Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 3, 2017) - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQX: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement today consisting of 3,215,000 flow-through common shares at a price of $0.145 per share and 4,800,000 non-flow-through units at a price of $0.12 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,042,175.

Each unit consists of one non-flow-through common share and one half non-transferable common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant being exercisable to acquire one non-flow-through common share of the Company at a price of $0.16 for a period of 24 months from today.

In conjunction with this private placement Avalon paid finder's fees of $34,560 and issued 288,000 non-transferrable finder's warrants, with each finder's warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 for a period of 24 months from today. Pursuant to Canadian securities laws, the securities issuable under this private placement are subject to a hold period which expires on March 4, 2018.

The proceeds from this offering will be used to advance exploration work on the Company's Separation Rapids Lithium Project and for general corporate purposes.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company focused on technology metals and minerals. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

