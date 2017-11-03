Global construction consultancy announces strategy to expand service offering in the USA

Irish Prime Minister, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar T.D., officially opened Linesight's new San Francisco headquarters today at the Hobart Building, 582 Market Street. Linesight provides professional services and strategic support to the global construction industry. The company has a track record of more than 40 years of innovation in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific; they entered the US market in 2008.

In 2018, Linesight will open a central region office in Texas to expand the firm's already robust professional service offering in the region and complement their existing offices in New York and San Francisco. In addition, a major recruitment drive across the US will see a growth in the workforce of all offices across North America.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: "Linesight is a fantastic Irish success story, which has been rapidly increasing its international operations in recent years. While more than 230 US West Coast headquartered companies support tens of thousands of jobs in Ireland, this trade goes both ways, with several hundred Irish companies operating in the US. Through Enterprise Ireland, the Irish Government works with companies like Linesight to help them grow their operations overseas and improve their capacity to create jobs at home and abroad. I would like to congratulate the team at Linesight for their success to date and wish them the very best with their ambitious expansion plans in 2018."

Steven Cooke, Linesight's Managing Director Western Region, adds, "It's a great honour to have An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar officially open our new San Francisco office today. I'd like to thank An Taoiseach, and Enterprise Ireland, for their support in 2017 which has had a significant impact on our business. It's truly exciting to work in such a fast paced, innovative environment. The driving force behind our expansion in 2018 and rapid growth in the US is repeat business from existing clients; this is testament to the calibre of our service and quality of our people."

Welcoming today's announcement, Julie Sinnamon, Enterprise Ireland CEO, said,Linesight has made an impressive mark internationally, with 17 offices around the world, delivering high end construction projects in 40 countries. The move to a new HQ in San Francisco and plans for new office locations, cements Linesight's strengthening position in the both US and other international markets. They are a stellar example of an Enterprise Ireland client achieving its global ambition."

Linesight anticipates that by 2020, its American operations will account for 40% of its global activity. This expected growth is evidence of the seismic shift in the traditional construction model in the US, as independent cost management services gain momentum. Linesight's global insights and scale of experience can achieve tangible measurable benefits and sizable savings on CAPEX for major construction projects.

About Linesight

Linesight is a multinational construction consultancy firm with over 40 years' experience, providing cost and general consultancy services to the construction industry. Linesight works with Tier One clients across a multitude of sectors including Commercial, Data Centers, Life Sciences, High-Tech Industrial, Residential, Hospitality, Healthcare and Retail. Linesight's specialist project teams, each with specific skills and experience, provide faster project delivery, greater cost efficiency and maximum value for money for their clients. For further information, please visit http://www.linesight.com

