Caviar Announces Real Estate and Crypto Backed Token, Crowdfunding Platform; Pre-Sale Begins November 28, 2017

Blockchain Startup Caviar has Announced the Launch of its Real Estate-backed Digital Asset Platform. Caviar's Token Reduces the Risk for Backers through Diversification of Cryptocurrencies and Real Estate Debt while Facilitating Crowdfunding of Real Estate Projects. Pre-sale Begins November 28, 2017

THE CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2017 / Blockchain startup Caviar has announced the launch of its real estate-backed digital asset platform. Caviar's token reduces the risk for backers through diversification of cryptocurrencies and real estate debt while facilitating crowdfunding of real estate projects. Pre-sale begins November 28, 2017.

Caviar is pioneering a dual-purpose token and crowdfunding platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. Caviar's token offers access to stable real estate and cryptocurrencies, with built-in downside protection and automatic diversification. The team behind Caviar has successfully managed a multi-million-dollar real estate debt fund since 2013 and brings years of experience and research to this project. Caviar is powered by Intelligent Predictive Model (IPM), an artificial intelligence algorithm, allowing for stronger predictive power and more effective asset allocation. In addition, Caviar Platform will allow real estate developers to raise funds for their upcoming projects, and for Caviar token holders to earn additional rewards by staking their tokens. Caviar is launching a pre-sale on November 28, 2017, with the goal of raising $25 million.

Caviar Leverages Rising Value of Cryptocurrency With Increasing Demand for Real Estate

Global real estate equate to over 60% of all mainstream assets , and are worth over $217 trillion dollars. In comparison, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization recently hit a new all-time high when it surpassed $175 billion. "Considering these factors, the potential financial benefits of a real estate-backed cryptocurrency are massive," comments Caviar partner Guy Neumann.

In the past several years, cryptocurrencies have been outperforming most other asset classes. However, diversification within this asset class is problematic. There is high correlation to Bitcoin and to other cryptocurrencies. This new asset class is also highly volatile, illiquid and often not backed by anything tangible.

Caviar partner Alex Shvayetsky explains how Caviar aims to mitigate risk for backers and address the issue of diversification, stating:

"Diversification of cryptocurrency investments is difficult because most assets are highly correlated. Caviar aims to solve this by providing exposure to fast-growing crypto assets and income producing U.S.-based real estate in a single token - minimizing risk and maximizing returns in both asset classes."

Caviar Capital: Successful Real Estate Track Record Outperforms S&P by 300%

Caviar combines large cap and most stable cryptocurrencies, select new token projects, and real estate, utilizing its proprietary Intelligent Predictive Model in order to perfectly time investment decisions. Caviar is the successor to Caviar Capital, which, in the past five years, successfully financed dozens of redevelopment projects and has a 0% default rate, 0 late payments and an average IRR (internal rate of return) of 16% per year. Since its inception, Caviar Capital has consistently outperformed S&P 500 Real Estate and S&P 500 Bond indices by over 300%.

Higher Returns for Real Estate Investment & Diversified Portfolios for Traditional Investors With Digital Currency

By combining crypto assets and real estate, Caviar aims to offer a higher rate of return than traditional real estate investments, while maximizing downside protection. In addition, Caviar will provide traditional investors with the financial benefits of a more diversified portfolio that includes digital currencies.

Although cryptocurrency traders can profit from the volatility of the market, they are offered little in the way of real assets. Caviar provides a unique opportunity for crypto-investors to diversify their portfolio through exposure to real estate. Caviar's tokenization approach to investments in real estate, cryptocurrencies and crypto-assets lowers the cost of management, reduces entry costs for investors, and removes the problem of illiquidity associated with traditional real estate investments. With the rising value of the cryptocurrency market and the increasing demand for real estate in a growing world, Caviar could turn out to be the perfect diversified portfolio.

The Tech Behind the Token

Caviar has developed their Intelligent Predictive Model (IPM), an artificial intelligence predictive algorithm based on a machine learning approach for price forecasting in both short- and long-term projection timescales, allowing for stronger predictive power and more effective asset allocation. IPM uses historical data and a mixture of qualitative/quantitative metrics, in combination with analysis of the underlying cryptocurrency ecosystem, social signals, and trends. Data is automatically collected from various sources to make judgments in real time.

Caviar Token Generating Event

Caviar is launching a pre-sale on November 28th with the goal of raising $25 million. Here is some information about the upcoming token sale.

Goal Raise Amount: $25 million

Token Type ERC20

Maximum token supply: 375,000,000

Price per token $0.10

Pre-sale Minimum $500

Pre-sale Discount: Up to 30%

Pre-sale Period: November 28, 2017

Crowd Sale Period: December 12, 2017 to January 31st, 2018

Use of Funds

The funds raised by the Caviar crowdfunding campaign will be distributed as follows:

80% will be invested directly into the Caviar portfolio

10% will be used to cover administrative costs

5% will be invested into development of platform technology

5% will be allocated into a reserve fund

Token Distribution

85% of all Caviar tokens created will be sold at the Token Generating Event

12% will be allocated to partners and advisors

3% is reserved for bounties

Official Website - https://www.caviar.io

Caviar Investment Presentation - https://s3.amazonaws.com/caviar-presentations/CaviarInvestorPresentation_Final.pdf

Read the Caviar Whitepaper - https://s3.amazonaws.com/caviar-presentations/CaviarWhitepaper.pdf

Find Caviar on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Caviario-399312880484276

Twitter - https://twitter.com/caviar0x

Telegram - https://t.me/caviar0x

Reddit - https://www.reddit.com/r/Caviar0x

Media Contact

Contact Name: Kathy Berardi

Contact Email: media@caviar.io

Location: The Cayman Islands

Caviar is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

SOURCE: Caviar