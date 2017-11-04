- Clients and partners share best practice and learn about latest FINEOS product offerings

FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core processing systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, today concluded its annual FINEOS Global Summit in San Francisco. This year's event had the theme 'The Rise of the Digital Insurer: A Sea Change for Life, Accident and Health' and was attended by representatives from over 30 organisations from the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe. The Summit is a unique, interactive event for FINEOS clients and partners to come together to share best practice and hear how their peers are driving improvements with innovative approaches to management.

FINEOS CEO, Michael Kelly said, "This year's Summit has been a tremendous success for FINEOS. It was great to see our clients and partners sharing knowledge with one another and learning from real-world experiences. We were also delighted to announce the general availability of both FINEOS AdminSuite and FINEOS Absence."

Prior to the official opening of the Summit, both the North American and Asia Pacific Customer Advisory Groups met to discuss current projects and brought questions and feedback to FINEOS management.

The Summit then kicked off on Thursday morning with a keynote presentation by Mike Connor, CEO Co-Founder, Silicon Valley Insurance Accelerator who looked at how technology InsurTech will shape the future of the insurance industry. This was followed by a presentation from Michael Kelly, CEO, FINEOS on the FINEOS Company Strategy. The morning was concluded with an update on the FINEOS Product Strategy.

The afternoon focused on specific FINEOS Product updates including FINEOS Claims, FINEOS Policy, FINEOS Billing and FINEOS Absence. The audience were also introduced to the FINEOS Target Operating Model (TOM).

On Friday morning, the keynote was given by Rachel Shaw, president of Shaw HR Consulting, who discussed mental health in the workplace and the impacts on productivity and workplace health. This was followed by a presentation from a large FINEOS customer which detailed their transformational journey with FINEOS to consolidate core software and digitally enable their business. The afternoon consisted of an executive panel discussion which saw executives from across the globe engaged in a moderated discussion on the top challenges, trends, and opportunities they are seeing in the Life, Accident Health insurance industry today. The day was concluded with a presentation on the FINEOS Insurance Cloud.

Throughout the event, there were numerous opportunities for networking with peers and with the FINEOS Management. In addition to main stage presentations, there were demonstration booths and informal lounge sessions. The Summit has continued to grow every year since its inception and has become the go-to for FINEOS customers to interact with FINEOS staff and other like-minded insurers.

FINEOS is a global market leader in core systems with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, FINEOS AdminSuite, is a cloud based core product suite for Life, Accident and Health carriers. FINEOS AdminSuite delivers full service Policy, Billing, and Claims, providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary, and Individual administration on a single platform, while also supporting self-admin, full-admin, and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative core systems to a global market and has customers, employees, and established bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com.

