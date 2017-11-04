sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 04.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

257,00 Euro		+0,05
+0,02 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
263,19
264,40
11:36
262,97
264,28
03.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TESLA INC257,00+0,02 %