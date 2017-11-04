Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Incident and Emergency Management Software Market Procurement Research Report' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the professional services industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of incident and emergency management software and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Sectors such as manufacturing, financial services, information management, and transportation are increasingly spending on incident and emergency management solution, which is fueling the growth of the market," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also an increasing number of service providers are providing a one-stop incident and disaster management solution, which caters to the customized requirement of buyers," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

Incident and emergency management solutions have a high demand across public and private sectors. In the public sector, defense and internal security agencies are spending excessive amounts to ensure optimum security of their country/region. Also, the spend on incident and emergency management solutions across such industries such as financial service, manufacturing, and retail has nearly doubled further adding to the growth of this market.

The buyers should identify and partner with service providers having expertise in hardware and software capabilities. Engaging with players that have expertise in providing incident and emergency management software and hardware solutions help buyers to reduce operational cost and increase integration efficiency.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers in this market includes difficulty in identifying and partnering with vendors that can optimally cater across various stages of emergency management. Therefore the buyers should check service providers' capabilities prior to engaging with them and integrating solutions with their platforms.

Incident and Emergency Management Software Market Pricing Trends

The project-based pricing model is the most widely adopted pricing models in the incident and emergency management solutions industry. It offers buyers the advantage of transparency in pricing and ensures faster implementation of the solution. The subscription-based pricing model is based on the number of users. Hence the cost will depend on the total number of users it also helps to reduce buyer's management complexities regarding supervision.

