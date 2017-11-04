Viuly: Every Ethereum Holder to Receive VIU Token Airdrop for Blockchain Video Platform

Viuly is Pleased to Announce the Distribution of VIU Tokens to Current Ethereum Holders with its Airdrop campaign on November 10th with the ETH Snapshot Taking Place on November 5th, 2017.

TALLIN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / NOVEMBER 4, 2017 / Viuly is pleased to announce the distribution of VIU tokens to current Ethereum holders with its airdrop campaign on November 10th with the ETH snapshot taking place on November 5th, 2017. Those who hold at least 0.1 ETH will receive VIU tokens, used to transfer value within Viuly's blockchain-based video sharing platform, as Viuly seeks to expand its user base and encourage adoption of the decentralized online video platform at https://viuly.io.

Decentralized video solutions startup Viuly will now expand its airdrop campaign to include the Ethereum community in the distribution of its platform's native currency, VIU tokens. Every Ethereum holder of at least 0.1 ETH can expect to receive a share of VIU tokens at the rate of 5 VIU for every 1 ETH that they hold in their Ethereum wallets, with the ETH blockchain snapshot taking place on November 5th, 2017 and the airdrop taking place on November 10th, 2017.

500 000 000 VIU tokens will be distributed to 1 000 000 ethereum holders.

To participate in the airdrop, users must be an active ethereum holder with a positive balance of minimum 0.10 ETH and maximum 1000 ETH in their personal wallet. No wallets from exchanges will be allowed to receive VIU tokens.

Important: To be able to claim these tokens, users must have the ETH in a wallet that supports ERC20 tokens such as myetherwallet, or Mist on November 5th, 2017.

For more information on Viuly's objectives and development roadmap, visit the Viuly website and read the official Viuly whitepaper here. The Alpha platform is available at: https://viuly.io

Distribution to ETH Holders for Wider Distribution, Accelerated Adoption

This latest move reflects Viuly's strategy for early adoption, based on a strategy of wide distribution. It hopes to leverage the potential of Ethereum's widespread community and support, recognizing their potential to massively grow Viuly membership. It is envisioned that Ethereum holders who receive these free VIU tokens will be encouraged to use Viuly's blockchain-based video sharing platform to create, upload and watch videos online - while earning further rewards from the activity.

As VIU tokens are an ERC20-based token, Viuly advises that Ethereum holders intending to participate in the airdrop ensure that their ETH balances are held in wallets that they control, and able to receive ETH-based tokens. Wallets such as MyEtherWallet, Mist, Trezor and Nano will be able to receive tokens. Holders will not be able to claim VIU tokens from ETH balances held in online services such as other web wallets and cryptocurrency exchanges.

500 000 000 VIU tokens will be distributed to all ETH wallets with a balance of 0.1 ETH or more. Ethereum users will receive VIU tokens at the rate of 5 VIU tokens per 1 ETH of balance.

Viuly's airdrop campaign will commence on November 10th. Following this, VIU tokens will begin listing on several exchanges in December 2017.

Try Viuly and See the Future of How People Will Share and Watch Videos Online

The current industry of online video sharing is a highly centralized one, controlled by major centralized platforms that act as middlemen between advertisers, content creators and users. Through decentralization, Viuly's platform eliminates high commissions from ad revenues and places control of content within the network itself.

As a result, creators earn more from higher ad revenue, advertisers get better value from efficient marketing and users are rewarded with a share of revenues. Without centralized censorship to restrict content and limit viewing, authors gain creative freedom and users have free access.

Through blockchain innovation, the platform is based on the IPFS protocol, featuring a fully-decentralized distributed network of data storage that compensates individuals for storage. There is no more shared control centers, no more single point of failure.

About Viuly

Viuly's mission is to disrupt the multi-billion dollar industry of online video sharing with its blockchain-based solution. Through decentralization and transparency, it aims to create a fair and open video network operating on an equitable model of revenue sharing.

VIU tokens are the native currency powering the Viuly video platform. They are used to transfer value between advertisers, content creators and users.

Viuly will be a full-fledged platform for users and content creators to share and watch videos, while immediately earning rewards for their interactions. This revolutionary ecosystem will enable a fair, unrestricted environment to share, watch, and upload any content.

Viuly's revolutionary blockchain solution has already led to a firm backing of EUR 150,000 from Ukraine-based blockchain investor Krypton Capital. Together with Krypton Capital's "smart money" philosophy, Viuly aims to establish strong ecosystems of related companies to grow values and revenues together.

The Team

Viuly benefits from the vast experience of its founding team, with specialists in corporate management, blockchain business, marketing development, promotional strategy and project development. It also relies on support from an established financial technology advisory.

Key Team Members Include:

Ruslan Popa, Founder and CEO

Ruslan Popa has more than 12 years of experience creating and managing IT startups. He has served as CEO of several payment service providers, including the likes of RuPay, Qiwi and Rompay Solutions. Popa has an excellent track record of producing quick results and high financial performance in the companies he managed. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/ruslanpopa

Silviya Martirosyan, CMO

Silviya Martirosyan built her reputation as a strong and creative leader, launching and promoting some 30 projects in retail, corporate and financial sectors both at federal and regional levels. Martirosyan comes with six years of experience directly managing a team of nine sector experts. With her background in business administration and strategic management, she brings strong communication skills and solid marketing acumen to Viuly. LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/silviya-martirosyan-6b09b444

Aleksey Vasyanin, CDO

Aleksey Vasyanin spent more than a decade helping companies to create and structure their corporate profiles. As a project management expert, he helped create, structure and develop partner networks in a highly competitive telecom market. Skilled in e-commerce solutions, VAS services, financial planning and content production, Vasyanin also excelled at optimising business processes and personnel management. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aleksey-vasyanin-54600048

Yuriy Chayka, Advisor

Yuriy Chayka delves into his rich experience as an entrepreneur and investor to help develop Viuly's vision. He is President of the Ukrainian E-business Association, ideologist and founder of Fintech Cluster. He is also the founder of Ukraine's first mobile wallet, MobiPay and co-founder and partner of fintech solutions provider Finovate Studio. He founded a slew of payment systems including RBKMoney, Autopay, Interkassa, MoneXy and mWallet. LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yuriychayka

