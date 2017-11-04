According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global 3D laser cutting machine marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global 3D Laser Cutting Machine Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global 3D laser cutting machine market into the following type of technology. They are:

Fiber laser cutting machines

CO 2 laser cutting machines

laser cutting machines Solid-state laser cutting machines

Global 3D fiber laser cutting machine market

The global 3D fiber laser cutting machine market accounted for more than 49% of the total market share in 2016. The significant cost and performance advantages that fiber laser cutting machines provide are encouraging more manufacturers to produce machines based on this technology. Fiber laser cutting machines contain a fiber laser source that uses an optical fiber as the medium to amplify the power of the light beam. Fiber lasers are used in low-power to high-power cutting operations, ranging from a few watts to several kilowatts, such as for metal cutting and fabrication of electronic circuits.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for engineering tools research, "The advantages of using fiber lasers result in significantly higher energy efficiency, comparatively higher cutting speeds at same power input, negligible maintenance cost due to absence of moving parts, lower cooling requirement for optics, and ability to cut reflective materials without the risk of backlash. Such benefits will boost the revenues in this market segment."

Global 3D CO 2 laser cutting machine market

In 2016, the global 3D CO2 laser cutting machine market accounted for close to 36% of the total market share. Most gas laser cutting machines use CO2 as the medium to amplify the power of the light beam. CO2 lasers usually require a high-power source to operate. Gas lasers were the first laser technology to be invented and have, therefore, been used across a wide range of applications. A high-power CO2 laser is the preferred cutting source to process thick metals and is still extensively used in many manufacturing industries. The commonly available gas laser sources include carbon monoxide (CO) lasers, carbon dioxide (CO2) laser, helium-neon (He-Ne) lasers, and nitrogen lasers.

Global 3D solid-state laser cutting machine market

The global 3D solid-state laser cutting machine market accounted for close to 15% of the total market share in 2016. Solid-state 3D laser cutting machines use a solid or crystalline medium doped with a rare earth element additive to amplify the power of the beam. The most common types of solid-state lasers available are neodymium-doped yttrium aluminum garnet (Nd-YAG) and neodymium-doped yttrium orthovanadate (Nd:YVO4). These types of laser cutting machines usually generate laser beams through pump diodes, which can wear over the time.

"Solid-state cutting machines find extensive use in low-thickness plastic, metal, and ceramic cutting applications. These machines are used in the semiconductor, automotive, and aerospace industries for cutting applications. These machines have a high resolution, which ensures an accurate and smooth finish," says Gaurav.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Coherent

IPG Photonics

Jenoptik

Mazak Optonics

Prima Industrie

TRUMPF

