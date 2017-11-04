According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global anemia therapeutics marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Anemia Therapeutics Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global anemia therapeutics market into the following type of diseases. They are:

Iron deficiency anemia

Sickle cell anemia

Pernicious anemia

Hemolytic anemia

Others

The top three revenue-generating segments are discussed below:

Iron deficiency anemia

The global iron deficiency anemia therapeutics market accounted for close to 39% of the total market share in 2016. This is the most common type of anemia, caused due to excessive blood loss, as in case of bleeding from ulcers, gastritis, heavy menstruation, hemorrhoids, and worm infestation among others. Other causes that lead to iron deficiency anemia include increased iron demand for fetal growth during pregnancy, children undergoing rapid growth such as infants and adolescents. The rising prevalence of iron deficiency anemia in developing and developed countries is propelling the growth in the therapeutics market.

According to Sapna Jha, a lead analyst at Technavio for infectious and rare diseases research, "In developing countries, the primary cause of iron deficiency anemia is the low bioavailability of iron in the diet, whereas in developed countries, the main causes of iron deficiency anemia are poor iron absorption and blood loss. These conditions necessitate oral iron therapeutics as the first-line therapy, thereby driving the market growth."

Sickle cell anemia

In 2016, the global sickle cell anemia therapeutics market occupied around to 20% of the total market share. Sickle cell anemia is categorized by the presence of C-shaped RBCs, which do not move easily through the blood vessels and tend to die within 10 to 20 days after their production. Since the body cannot produce new RBCs to replace the dying RBCs at a fast rate, it leads to anemia. It is an inherited disorder and stays lifelong. The market is growing due to the rising burden of disease, affecting millions of people globally.

"The increase in the scope for development of novel drugs in this area, which, in turn, will propel the growth of the market. Global Blood Therapeutics is an emerging vendor in this market and is currently engaged in the development of an oral, once-daily therapy, namely GBT440, designed to treat patients with sickle cell anemia," says Sapna.

Pernicious anemia

The global pernicious anemia therapeutics market accounted for close to 39% of the total market share in 2016. Pernicious anemia is an anemic condition in which the body is unable to make sufficient RBCs due to low levels of vitamin B12 or cobalamin. Patients suffering from this type of anemia cannot absorb sufficient vitamin B12 due to the lack of a substance called the 'intrinsic factor' that is present in the stomach and is responsible for vitamin B12 absorption from food products. Other factors that can cause pernicious anemia include certain medicines, surgical removal of a part of the intestine, and tapeworm infection.

The leading players highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

AMAG Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo

Galenica

Pharmacosmos

