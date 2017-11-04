Technavio's latest market research report on the 3D medical imaging equipment market in the US provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The growing need for early diagnosis will propel the growth of the 3D medical imaging equipment market in the US. The advent of hybrid imaging where fused modalities diagnoses and detect multiple disorders significantly contribute in designing personalized medicine for that patient.

The top three emerging market trends driving the 3D medical imaging equipment market in the US according to Technavio research analysts are:

Hybrid imaging techniques like SPECT/PET, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI, and PET/CT are some of the fastest emerging imaging technologies in the modern medicine. This technology is widely used in oncology, cardiology, neurology, and many other therapeutic areas. PET imaging is widely used in oncology, while SPECT imaging is used for diseases related to cardiology. Further, PET/CT and SPECT/CT exact locations of tumors, deliver an accurate diagnosis, and many other clinical indications. PET/CT combines spatial resolution and sensitivity of CT scan, thus, enhancing the diagnosis

According to Barath Palada, a lead analyst at Technavio for medical imaging "The vendors are focusing on developing highly-efficient, low-cost nuclear imaging equipment due to the increase in demand for hybrid imaging. The manufacturers are customizing devices depending on the applications and needs of physicians' practice. The new imaging technologies coupled with enhanced diagnostic capabilities and high image accuracy largely attribute to the growth of the market."

The 3D medical imaging equipment market in the US is witnessing many technological advances in terms of quality, efficiency, and precision. Vendors are investing largely in R&D for developing new technologies to improve disease diagnosis and patient care. More complex and sophisticated technologies are now being developed, which includes, monitoring tools, mobile healthcare applications, patient's portals, wearable devices, telemedicine features, and robotics. For instance, Siemens Healthineers launched Multitom Rax that combines better patient care with high productivity.

"The vendors are launching devices with twin robotic arms, which are mounted to the ceiling and can be moved freely around the room and the patient that allows imaging from all angles. It is aligned with high precision between the detector and the tube. This system enables low-dose controls, generates life-like 3D images, and comfortable patient positioning," says Barath

The 3D medical imaging equipment market in the US is witnessing huge demand from the end-users. Thereby, driving the manufacturer to design and develop novel products with innovative features and breakthrough technologies will sustainably drive the market growth. Technological advances and new product launches are taking place in the market. For instance, the development of detector technology, new radiation sources, and the introduction of flat panel computed radiography in X-ray machines have significantly increased the image quality.

