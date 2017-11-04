Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal advanced HVAC controls market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global advanced HVAC controls market is highly diversified with a wide product range that is sold by both regional and international vendors. The entry of new vendors is not restricted in the market. However, they find it difficult to compete with the established vendors in terms of quality, functionality, features, and services. Also, the constant advances in technology give prominent vendors an advantage over local vendors. The competitive scenario in this market is expected to intensify during the forecast period due to innovations, technological advances, and more product extensions.

According to Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for unit operations research, "The integration of advanced HVAC controls systems that are integrated with Cloud provides an enormous opportunity to improve customer experience and reduce energy costs. As these systems are integrated with the Cloud, they can automatically analyze whether someone is present in the room and adjust the temperature as per the needs. This strategy leads to a huge reduction in electricity use both in offices and homes."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Honeywell International

Honeywell International is a diversified technology and manufacturing company. It provides turbochargers, aerospace products and services, sensing and security technologies, control, electronic and advanced materials, business and transportation industries, and energy efficient solutions for home and business. This company believes in investing in R&D to help it gain more profits.

Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls mainly deals with products, services, and solutions that optimize the energy and operational efficiency of buildings. This company has a strong R&D team, which helps to introduce innovative products and be a market leader. The company designs, produces, markets, and installs HVAC and control systems, control and security, BMS, and mechanical equipment. It also provides energy management, consulting, technical services, and operations of complete real estate range for the non-residential buildings market. It provides residential air conditioning systems and industrial refrigeration products.

Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric manufactures and markets electrical and electronic products and systems worldwide. Its products are used in energy and electrical systems, industrial automation, information and communication systems, electronic devices, and home appliances. It provides room air conditioning systems, air curtains, packaged air conditioners, VRF, ventilators, and compressors.

Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric manufactures and markets different categories of equipment and components, which are used for energy management, electricity distribution, and automation management. It provides access control, HVAC sensors, HVAC damper actuators, room controllers, and solutions such as AHUs and air/water cooled chillers.

Siemens

Siemens is an international conglomerate that functions mainly in the energy, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors. It primarily focuses on the automation, electrification, and digitization of processes. The company offers systems for power generation and transmission and medical diagnosis. Also, it specializes in infrastructure and industrial solutions. The company offers different controllers for HVAC applications, which include communicating and standalone controllers.

