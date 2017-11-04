Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive position sensor market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Several international vendors are present in the global automotive position sensor market. Many top players concentrate the market and account for a maximum portion of the market. This is due to the differentiated and efficient products offered by them. In the forthcoming years, the market is expected to expand at a rapid pace. Automobile manufacturers are utilizing engine control systems and emission reduction technologies as a differentiating factor. This is a primary factor contributing to market growth as the competition among manufacturers is increasing. The demand for sensors is also rising due to legislation standards for emission control.

According to Keerthi Balu, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "Development of easy-to-use position sensors is one of the key factors that is promoting the growth of the market. The engine management system of modern vehicles consists of the position sensor as a crucial component. The wider adoption of position sensors is because of developments like the contactless inductive position sensor by Hella KGaA Hueck Co that are gaining popularity in the automotive market. The CIPOS technology offers a precision and easy-to-use position sensor, and the measurement range of both linear and angular sensors can be flexibly designed. Apart from flexibility, this sensor is easy to assemble and not sensitive to mechanical misalignment."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bosch

Bosch is a German company that engages in the manufacturing of automotive components, industrial products, and building products. Products offered by Bosch include crankshaft position sensors, camshaft position sensors, and throttle position sensors. The company has its presence in Europe, APAC and the Americas.

Continental

Continental is one of the leading automotive suppliers having a presence across maximum geographic regions. The company provides products and services to rubber and automotive industries. The company manufactures soft rubber products, tires, automotive safety systems, interior electronics, and many components for the automotive segment. The power train segment integrates powertrain system solutions in various types of vehicles. Continental has a comprehensive portfolio of gasoline and diesel systems that includes actuators, sensors, and customized electronics.

DENSO

DENSO supplies advanced automotive technology, components, and systems to major players in the automotive industry. The products offered by the company include camshaft position sensors, crankshaft position sensors and throttle position sensors. The company has its presence in Japan, North America, APAC, Europe and ROW.

Delphi Automotive

Delphi Automotive is an automotive parts manufacturing company. It is a global technology company which provides a wide range of automotive products and solutions for commercial vehicle sectors, which help in making vehicles safe, eco-friendly, and cost-effective. The products offered by the company are the Delphi Digital Speed and Position Sensors and Delphi Non-Contact Rotary Position Sensors.

HELLA KGaA Hueck Co

HELLA KGaA Hueck Co is a German-based international automotive part supplier. They develop and manufacture lighting and electronic components for the automotive industry. HELLA KGaA Hueck Co is among the global top 50 automotive suppliers.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is one of the world's leading suppliers of sensing technology. The company designs and manufactures devices that satisfy the needs for safety, energy efficiency, and clean environment in various industries like automotive, aircraft, appliance, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, air conditioning, data, telecommunication, and marine. The products offered by the company are Transmission Range Sensors (TRS) and Internal Mode Switches (IMS).

