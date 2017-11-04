Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal commercial immersion blenders market report from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

Focus strategies form the basis for competition among the vendors in the global commercial immersion blenders market. Some vendors focus on differentiation by developing only detachable commercial immersion blenders whereas the others focus on using patented technologies in gaining a competitive edge. Product design for better grip during operation, high RPM motors for better power and efficiency, cordless models, weight of equipment for minimum muscle fatigue, and aftersales service are the other areas of focus. The brand image of a company can be hampered due to the improper or untimely aftersales service. This has led to the vendors implementing innovative ideas.

According to Manu Gupta, a lead analyst at Technavio for food service research, "Manufacturers of commercial immersion blenders are also attempting to get their products certified by various certification agencies such as NSF, Conformité Européene, cULus, and others. This would enable them to stimulate sales and comply with various laws and regulations. To sell products globally, these certifications also provide access to companies in those regions where such certifications are mandatory."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Dynamic

Dynamic has a wide product range, which includes mixers, whisks, potato mashers, citrus juicers, and salad spinners. The company operates in many countries through a large distribution network, spread across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Dynamic uses customer-centric designing strategy through which it offers a wide range of products that cater to end-user needs. The company itself designs and manufactures all the parts of the equipment. Thus, it ensures minimum repair cost and easy availability of parts. Such factors offer a competitive edge to the company.

Robot Coupe

Robot Coupe specializes in commercial food processors and vegetable preparation units. The company operates in many regions, including Africa, the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company focuses on ensuring efficiency of commercial immersion blenders using high-performance motors. These motors use variable speed control systems, which increase efficiency by around 15% in comparison to other motors. Further, the company has a large network of service agencies in North America to cater to the issues of customers quickly. Such factors lead to strong brand positioning for Robot Coupe.

Sirman

Sirman deals in food processing machines targeted at professional kitchens and the retail industry. The company has a presence in more than 125 countries worldwide with manufacturing facilities in Italy, the US, and China along with a strong dealership network. In terms of aftersales service, Sirman also provides an online platform that displays the spare parts with codes and prices. Orders for spare parts can also be placed through this online platform. The company also focuses on marketing and brand equity by taking part in various events and shows on a regular basis. Such focused approach provides a competitive edge to the company.

Univex

Univex manufactures as well as distributes high-quality mixers, slicers, dough processors, ovens, and prep equipment. The company has a strong network of over 1,000 dealers, who distribute products in various countries. The company focuses on quality, durability, and longevity. Thus, its products are manufactured by skilled engineers and experts. On the service side, the company adopts National Quality Service Program with service partners that are spread over 100 locations along with a network of over 200 service locations.

Waring

Waring is one the leading manufacturers of professional and high-quality appliances. Its products cater to the needs of homes, the foodservice industry, and the laboratory industry. The company mainly focuses on the productivity of its products. Design advancements such as rubberized comfort grip and second handle in some models lead to smooth operations. Some models also have a continuous ON feature, which allows the operator to do other tasks when the machine is in operation. Such features cater to the needs of end-users more effectively, which leads to higher productivity.

