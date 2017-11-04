The global household insecticide market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global household insecticide market for 2017-2021. The report further classifies the market based on product (sprays, electric vaporizers, mosquito coils, baits, and others), retail format (convenience stores, supermarkets, and hypermarkets, general stores, online, and drug stores), and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

Technavio's research analysts segment the global household insecticide market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

APAC: largest household insecticide market

In 2016, APAC was the largest market for household insecticides. The market growth in this region is fueled by the increasing awareness of the benefits of using household insecticides through commercials and high adoption rates of these products in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. The tropical and sub-tropical climatic conditions present in several parts of APAC favor breeding of insects like mosquitoes. The demand for insecticide products is increasing exponentially in the region because of the rising instances of insect-borne diseases. The key leading countries for household insecticides in APAC are China, India, and Thailand.

"One of the key drivers of the market is the high demand for traditional insecticide coils. By building brand reputation and offering products through multiple retail formats, the manufacturers are focusing on strengthening their distribution networks. Products that are safe for allergy-prone people, infants and children, and pregnant women are being launched by the vendors in the market," says Shikha Kaushik, a lead expert from Technavio for general retail goods and services

Household insecticide market in Americas

The second-largest contributor to the global household insecticide market in 2016 was the Americas. Approximately 20% of the global market share was occupied by the region. Regions like Latin America are characterized by several new entrants. For instance, in Latin America, MosquitNo, a natural mosquito repellent brand is growing rapidly in the household insecticide market. Seasonal sales characterize the mosquito repellent market in the Americas, especially in the US. During the summer and spring, the sales of mosquito repellents tend to be higher.

"The US, Brazil, and Canada are the major countries for household insecticides in the Americas. In 2016. The US contributed to a share of around 70% and became the largest segment of the market in the Americas. The market in the region is growing due to product innovations. For instance, Spectrum Brands introduced its new product delivery system AccuShot that is incorporated with a novel, push button sprayer," says Shikha

Household insecticide market in EMEA

EMEA was the third-largest market for household insecticides in 2016. Over the past few years, Europe has been recording several cases of malaria, chikungunya, and West Nile fever. Owing to significant climatic changes, the UK will register a rise in the number of mosquito-borne diseases during the forecast period. Insects like mosquitos survive in the EMEA due to the mild climatic conditions. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impacts of mosquito-borne diseases on their health because of the rising instances of such diseases. This factor is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the region.

The leading countries for household insecticides in EMEA are France, Germany, and the UK. In EMEA, France is the largest market for household insecticides. Weather conditions during spring and summer seasons favor the proliferation of insects in France. Therefore, during these seasons there is an increased consumption of household insecticides.

