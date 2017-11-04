Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Paper and Paperboard Packaging Procurement Research Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the packaging and labeling industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of paper and paperboard packaging and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The growth of the FMCG industry and the increasing stringency of environmental regulations governing the use of packaging materials are driving the global paper and paperboard packaging market," says SpendEdge procurement research analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, the increasing stringency of regulations and the rise in the number of bans imposed by countries on the use of non-biodegradable packaging materials are compelling buyers to adopt paper and paperboard packaging," added Tridib.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

Major end-user segments for the global paper and paperboard packaging market include FMCG and retail sectors. Retail stores and branded FMCG product manufacturers depend extensively on paper and paperboard packaging for their transportation requirements. This is primarily because of the of stringent environmental protection laws that restrict the use of alternate packaging products such as plastic.

Buyers should engage with suppliers that assist in packaging material selection. The buyers should also identify suppliers that are capable of offering technical support and consulting on aspects like assistance in paper and paperboard grade selection, packaging value analysis, and packaging volume optimization to enhance the ergonomics of packaging as well as to reduce the cost incurred on packaging material procurement.

One of the key challenges faced by the buyers include challenges related to the increasing cost of paper-based packaging materials. Therefore the buyers should select suppliers who utilize technical innovations such as stretchable paper packaging and foam forming production process, which utilizes less quantity raw material without compromising on quality.

Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Pricing Trends

Cost plus and volume based pricing are the two widely adopted pricing models in the paper and paperboard packaging industry, though unit pricing model also finds comparable adoption in this sector. The cost-plus pricing model is a highly transparent pricing method as buyers are aware of the cost incurred in the manufacturing of the packaging material whereas the volume-based pricing model helps buyers to avail discounts by leveraging the advantages of high order volumes.

