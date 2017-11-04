According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global signal conditioning modules marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Signal Conditioning Modules Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global signal conditioning modules market into the following type of imaging services:

Water and wastewater industry

Mining industry

Power industry

Oil and gas industry

Others

The top three end-user segments are discussed below:

Water and wastewater industry

In 2016, the water and wastewater industry contributed for a revenue share of 29.35% to the global signal conditioning modules market and became the major contributor. A key problem in this industry is the aging infrastructure. The scope for the use of advanced technology and equipment to develop the infrastructure is rising due to increasing investments. These advances have contributed to the growth of the signal conditioning modules market and other components that transmit signals to control systems.

According to Raghav Bharadwaj Shivaswamy, a lead analyst at Technavio for automation research, "The use of signal conditioning modules is supplemented by the increase in the use of programmable logic controller in the water and wastewater industry. The most commonly used interfaces in the water and wastewater industry are special analog interface and communication interface. The special analog interface includes weight input modules. These are designed to read the data from load cells that are generally fixed on storage tanks. The major advantage of these modules is that they eradicate the need for PLCs to convert the analog signal."

Mining industry

The major applications of signal conditioning modules related to the mining industry can be observed in mines where there is a hazardous environment, especially coal mines. Signal conditioning modules do the detection of harmful gases in such areas. By integrating signal conditioning modules with the sensing element, the concentration level of harmful gases can be determined accurately. The modern sensing technology requires the signal conditioning unit and the sensor to be present on the same chip.

"The high importance of signal conditioning modules is demonstrated by the multi-fan monitoring and control system, a new technology that is used to ventilate coal mines. By preventing the electromagnetic interference noise, the signal conditioning can be efficiently performed directly in the field. One of the advantages in mining environment is that the integration of repeaters with signal conditioning modules allows the communication to reach up to 10 km without interference," says Raghav

Power industry

Power monitoring systems mainly make use of signal conditioning modules. Distribution monitoring system consist of power monitoring systems as a basic module. Power monitoring modules measure the real power consumed by loads on a real-time basis for single phase system. For scheduling the generation of power, this also assists in plotting the load and demand curves that are essential. Problems such as electricity theft and transmission and distribution losses are usually solved using the power monitoring systems.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

AMETEK

Analog Devices

National Instruments

Rockwell Automation

Yokogawa Electric

