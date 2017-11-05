Multinational Angola Cables, competing in the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017

Angola Cables crew set to compete in trans-Atlantic race

LEHAVRE, France, Nov. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The only African entry in the challenging Transat Jacques Vabre regatta is set for symbolic sojourn on behalf of its sponsor Angola Cables. As a race that connects two continents, the bi-annual competition will see Angolan Dr José Guilherme Caldas skipper Mussulo 40 - a 40-foot yacht - to Salvador, Brazil, the home town of his sailing partner Leonardo Chicourel. The two-man crew will be representing Angola Cables, a company building a 'digital bridges' between continents.

"While we are building connectivity across the Atlantic, our sailing team is testing the waters," notes António Nunes, CEO of Angola Cables. "With this race, we have a symbolic connection between continents, a fitting reminder of what we do as a business. We crossed the Atlantic from Africa at beginning of the year and now we are crossing the Atlantic from Europe"

Navigating some of the toughest seas, the two-man crew will face a demanding course that will see their skills (and bodies) tested by extremes in weather and sailing conditions as they cross the equator and the second largest ocean on Earth. They will be competing against 16 other boats in their category.

From trading coffee to data

Departing 5 November, the competitors will navigate a 4350-mile course, tracing a traditional coffee trading route between France and Brazil. "Much like the departure point Le Havre - a leading French port established to trade with America - Luanda is developing a leading telecommunications hub in Africa to 'trade data' between continents," observed Nunes.

According to Skipper Caldas: "Our participation in the event will require a double shot of courage and conviction as we aim to compete with the other boats. We did well during this year's Cape2Rio race and look forward to enjoying a similar performance in the Transat Jacques Vabre."

Team Angola Cables: loyal supporters of sailing

The Mussulo's are the boats sponsored by Angola Cables. The company also supports the sailing schools in Luanda Sailing Club as part of in scial responsibility.

"Sailing Competition is all about planning, strategy and speed. The result of this factors is the deliver goal in a competition. The sea challenge has a direct relation with the behave of the crew. Like an organization has to change his strategy when the market condition change.

As we expand our global presence, we are facing several challenges. We have to move fast, having a plan with a specific strategy.

We think, that it is appropriate to be part of this race, since we are crossing the Atlantic building the intercontinental connections and collaboration," concludes Nunes.

About Angola Cables

Angola Cables is a multinational telecommunications company founded in 2009 that operates in the wholesale market, whose core business is the commercialization of capacity in international circuits of voice and data through a system of submarine cables. It is one of the largest shareholders of WACS (West Africa Cable System), providing operator-level services to operators in Angola and sub-Saharan Africa, quickly becoming one of the leading wholesale IP providers in the region.

SACS and Monet - two new projects from the company - will interconnect three continents (South America, North America and Africa) at its data center in Fortaleza, a Tier III type facility.

For more information, visit the Angola Cables website: http://www.angolacables.co.ao.

