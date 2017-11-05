SUNITED Nations - Solar Power for Climate Change Conference

BONN, Germany, November 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SolarWorld welcomes COP23 to the solar city of Bonn

When the UN Climate Change Conference opens on Monday in Bonn, the delegates will be supplied with electricity by the World Conference Center's solar power system. And before even arriving, the participants maytravel over Germany's biggest solar bridge. The Kennedybrücke in Bonn has become the "bridge to a new energy era" thanks to the installation of 392solar power modules above the Rhine. The modules for both systems were produced by the Bonn solar manufacturer, SolarWorld.

Dr.-Ing. E.h. Frank Asbeck, Managing Director of SolarWorld Industries GmbH: "In Bonn, sustainable photovoltaic products are developed to supply the world. Today, solar power is the cheapest everywhere available energy source. Actions must follow the international summit in Bonn to give more people access to clean energy."

SolarWorld supports development projects around the world with its Solar2World program. The company maintains production sites in Freiberg/Saxony and Arnstadt/Thuringia, and internationally advocates the application of clear quality, environmental and social standards to the production of solar power systems.

Under the slogan SUNITED NATIONS, SolarWorld is presenting the importance of solar power in the global energy supply on postcards distributed around the city of Bonn.

Aerial images and video footage of the systems at the World Conference Centre, the Kennedybrücke and SolarWorld headquarters in Bonn are available at: http://www.solarworld.de/press/cop23/

