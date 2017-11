The stock market index of Singapore, the FTSE STI, seems poised for a multi-year break out, and it could happen as early as the first days of 2018. Let's take a look into this. Ever since Singapore which is the smallest country in South-East Asia achieved independence on 9th Aug 1965 it has characterized itself by relentless forward-looking economic and financial progress. Think of a globally top-notch ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...