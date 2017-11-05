sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 05.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 565 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,902 Euro		-0,026
-2,80 %
WKN: A1YCMM ISIN: DE000A1YCMM2 Ticker-Symbol: SWVK 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLARWORLD AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLARWORLD AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,881
0,924
04.11.
0,902
0,929
03.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLARWORLD AG
SOLARWORLD AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOLARWORLD AG0,902-2,80 %