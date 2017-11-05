Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-Announcement [Press Release] - Haitong International 2017 Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships Concludes 05/11/2017 / 19:54 UTC+8 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press Release For Immediate Release* *"Haitong International 2017 Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships" Concludes Haitong International Commits to Support the Development of Windsurfing * *Hong Kong, 5 November 2017* - The five-day of "Haitong International 2017 Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships" was concluded today, following by a closing and prize presentation ceremony. Now in its 35th year, the Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships is the most important international windsurfing competition in Hong Kong, attracting this year over 140 windsurfing athletes from Hong Kong, China, Chinese Taipei, Italy, Sweden and Thailand. Officiating guests at the closing and prize presentation ceremony of the "Haitong International 2017 Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships" included Mr. Timothy Fok, GBS, JP, President of the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, Mr. Yeung Tak-keung, JP, Commissioner for Sports Home Affairs Bureau, Mr. Zhu Wen, Director-General of the Publicity, Culture and Sports Department of Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Dr. Lin Yong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Haitong International Securities Group Limited, Mr. Karl Kwok, MH, Honorary President of Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong, Mr. Ma Fung-kwok, SBS, JP, Member of Legislative Council of Hong Kong and Mr. William Tsui, JP, Non-Executive Director of Haitong International Securities Group Limited, Dr. Lin Yong, Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Haitong International Securities Group Limited, said: "It is an honour to become a long-term partner with Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong to promote the sport that Hong Kong people take pride in. Haitong International is committed to supporting the development of windsurfing in Hong Kong and joining hands with the Hong Kong windsurfing squad to keep Hong Kong high on the international windsurfing map. We welcome windsurfing athletes around the world to attend the championships and compete with the city's finest athletes and enjoy the largest windsurfing event in Hong Kong" Mr. Karl Kwok, MH, Honorary President of Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong, thanked all honoured guests for attending the ceremony, and expressed: "The sport of windsurfing has been one of the major development projects for the government since the 1990's. Now with Haitong International's invaluable sponsorship, we hope to see athletes continue in their efforts to pursue their dream of windsurfing and make Hong Kong proud at international competitions." In recent years, the Hong Kong windsurfing squad has achieved outstanding results on the international stage, with a breakthrough top ten ranking for Michael Cheng Chun-leung and Chan Hei-man at the 2017 RS:X World Championships, and a gold medal secured by Chan Hei-man in October at the 2018 RS:X World Championships Women class. Last week, fourteen-year-old Mak Cheuk-wing obtained second place in the Under 15's at the windsurfing Techno 293 World Championship in Spain, becoming the first Hong Kong athlete to secure a top three ranking two years in a row at a world-class youth competition. Following the "Haitong International 2017 Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships", the Hong Kong windsurfing squad will now begin training for the Youth Sailing World Championship to be held in Sanya in December, and the ISAF Sailing World Cup in Miami in January 2018. We wish them continued success! *Haitong International Securities Group Limited* Haitong International Securities Group Limited ("Haitong International"; Stock Code: 665.HK [1]) is an international financial institution with established presence in Hong Kong and a rapidly expanding network across the globe. It strives to serve as a bridge linking up the Chinese and overseas capital markets. The parent company of Haitong International is Haitong Securities Co. Ltd ("Haitong Securities", Stock Code: 600837.SH; 6837.HK [2]). To date, Haitong International has well positioned to serve more than 200,000 corporate, institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its well established investment banking business platform provides corporate finance, wealth management, asset management, fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC), institutional equities and a full spectrum of financial products and services. Haitong International possesses a sound risk management system that is in line with international standards. The company have been assigned a "BBB" long-term credit rating by Standard and Poor's, "Baa2" long-term issuer and "Prime-2" short-term issuer ratings by Moody's. Haitong International has a global financial servicing network covering the world's major capital markets including Hong Kong, Singapore, New York, London, Tokyo, Mumbai and Syndey, thereby making us to be a leading boutique financial services provider in Asia-Pacific region. *Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships* Held since 1983, the Hong Kong Windsurfing Open Championship has over 35 years of history and is one of the largest windsurfing events in Hong Kong and one of the most important in Asia. The purpose of hosting the championships is to promote the development of windsurfing in Hong Kong, and provide a platform for local windsurfers and overseas athletes to raise their competitive standards. Every year, the windsurfing competition attracts large audiences and extensive media coverage. *Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong* Windsurfing was introduced to Hong Kong in the 1970s and is one of the fastest growing water sports in Hong Kong. As a response to the sport's rapid evolution, the Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong was formally established in 1979 to provide training courses and facilitate competitions, and further promote the development of windsurfing in Hong Kong. In the 1990s, windsurfing was selected by the Hong Kong Sports Development Board as one of the four key development projects. Since then, and under the joint efforts of the Hong Kong government, the Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong, and the Hong Kong Windsurfing Squad, Hong Kong windsurfing athletes have pushed the boundaries and achieved outstanding results on the international stage. - End - Issued by X2 Creative Limited for and on behalf of Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong and Haitong International Securities Group Limited Media Enquiry: X2 Creative Limited Solee Ngai Telephone: (852) 9238 5207 Email: solee.ngai@x2creative.asia Windsurfing Association of Hong Kong Dennis Chow Telephone: 2504 8259 Email: dennis@windsurfing.org.hk Haitong International Securities Group Limited Theresa Tang Telephone: 2213 8508 Email: theresa.ys.tang@htisec.com Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=IFWODDFGWH [3] Document title: [Press Release] - Haitong International 2017 Hong Kong Open Windsurfing Championships Concludes 05/11/2017 Dissemination of an Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19605a3e00c1a8a84864dc7882301cb1&application_id=625053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=75fd43312ce8b1c7ba808b782c07effb&application_id=625053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dba10db7410a754df3f2e3d78c55943a&application_id=625053&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2017 06:55 ET (11:55 GMT)