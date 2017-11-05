Anybits Altcoin Exchange Offering Free Trading Until 2018

Anybits, New Altcoin Exchange that Provides Online Tool for Users to Freely Trade Between a Number of Different Virtual Cryptocurrencies, has Launched its Service to the Public

DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2017 / Proudly introduced at Blockchain & Bitcoin conference in Kiev, Ukraine earlier in October, Ireland-based Anybits is an exchange platform for the most popular cryptocurrencies and digital funds such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dash, Ethereum, and many more.

Powered and managed by established and reputable crypto-to-fiat exchange, Bitsane.com, Anybits is the fastest-growing, real-time altcoin trading platform with a constantly growing list of supported crypto assets.

Anybits has been designed for optimal accessibility, ease-of-use, and compatibility across all mobile devices for trading whenever and wherever. Deposits and withdrawal on the platform are instantaneous; transactions are lightning fast and users' registrations are intuitive and simple.

Users on the platform can enroll in a generous affiliate program that offers them up to 50% referral commission. They will also be provided with margin trading and portfolio diversifying investment options when the platform fully launches.

In order to properly secure users' funds, Anybits uses cold storage to protect funds and transactions. Users can also set up additional security measures for their accounts.

Anybits' extensive suite of comprehensive APIs allows developers to seamlessly develop and integrate their own cryptocurrency trading platforms.

For a limited time only, Anybits offers FREE trading with no transaction fees till the end of 2017. To take advantage of this offer, use the following promotion code at the time of registration: H9F27D1V

Contact Name: Aidas Rupsys

Contact Email: support@anybits.com

Location: Dublin, Ireland

Disclaimer: Anybits is the source of this content. Virtual currency is not legal tender, is not backed by the government, and accounts and value balances are not subject to consumer protections. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. ROI cannot be guaranteed. Readers are urged to make investment decisions at their own discretion and the company will not be responsible for the outcome of such decisions. This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations they are based on will occur.

