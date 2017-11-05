

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first container of Hass avocado produced in Colombia has left for the United States after 12 years of negotiations between the two countries.



The president of Colombia, Juan Manuel Santos, celebrated the shipment of the first 34 tons, which left by ship from the seaport of Cartagena. The shipment is expected to arrive at the port of Long Beach, in California.



The opening of the U.S. market for the Colombian Hass avocado represents the highest Santos' administration achievement for the agricultural sector due to the level of sanitary demand and the size of the market.



