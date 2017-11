SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc's(AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos sold a million Amazon shares this week for $1.1 billion. The sale represented 1.3 percent of his holding and leaves Bezos with a 16.4 percent stake in the retailer.



The world's richest man said in April he would sell $1 billion a year in Amazon stock to fund Blue Origin LLC, the rocket company fueling his dream of sending people into space.



