

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Anthem Inc.'s (ANTM) Chief Executive Joseph Swedish will step down, and the insurance giant will name Gail K. Boudreaux as its next leader, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar the matter.



The plan is expected to be announced as soon as next week. Swedish is expected to keep his title as chairman for a transition period, the Journal reported.



Boudreauxis well-known among managed-care investors, previously serving as chief executive of the biggest U.S. health insurer, the insurance arm of UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH).



