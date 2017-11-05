The global automotive crash test barrier market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive crash test barrier market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized into two barrier type segments, including frontal impact barrier and side impact barrier.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global automotive crash test barrier market into the following regions:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

EMEA: largest automotive crash test barrier market

The automotive crash test barrier market in EMEA accounted for around 55% of the total market share in 2016. The European Union nations and the UK are the major revenue generators for the automotive crash test barrier market in EMEA. Major companies like Daimler, Geely, Volkswagen, and BMW manufacture vehicles with numerous safety equipment and technological advancements, which need extensive physical crash testing. For instance, Volvo uses the most expensive crash testing equipment like testing dummies and barriers. Apart from that, Europe has very stringent norms for safety ratings. These norms require more crash tests than safety associations in APAC. These are the main reasons for the dominance of EMEA in the automotive crash test barrier market.

"The increasing demand for crash test simulator, which provides results with greater accuracy, and Europe's tendency of being an early adopter of newer technology will also affect the region's automotive crash test barrier market during the forecast period," says Neelam Barua, a lead automotive services research expert from Technavio.

Automotive crash test barrier market in Americas

In 2016, the automotive crash test barrier market in the Americas occupied about 30% of the total market share. The need for crash test barriers is mainly from OEMs like GM and Ford and from safety associations like NHTSA, which assess the safety of vehicles and provide them safety ratings based on those tests. Though the safety standards in the Americas are not as stringent as those in European nations, they are gradually increasing and becoming stricter. For instance, The NHTSA has included pedestrian protection in its safety rating, which forces OEMs to include the safety equipment for pedestrian protection to achieve better ratings. The growing demand for a separate safety testing will increase the demand for crash test barriers per vehicle.

Automotive crash test barrier market in APAC

The automotive crash test barrier market in APAC accounted for around 15% of the total market share in 2016. The demand for crash test barriers is expected to increase during the forecast period due to increasing vehicular safety concerns in emerging countries like India, and China.

"Panatech, one of the largest suppliers of crash test dummies, barriers, and crash testing equipment has reported that the demand for crash testing is increasing in India from customers like ARAI, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra Mahindra, Hero Moto Corp, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Bombay among others," says Neelam.

The top vendors in the global automotive crash test barrier market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

AFL Honeycomb

Cellbond

MESSRING Systembau MSG

Plascore

