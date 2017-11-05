Technavio has announced the top seven leading vendors in their recentglobal automotive relays marketreport from 2017-2021. This market research report also lists six other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

An automotive relay plays a crucial role in facilitating a small current flow circuit to control a highly powered circuit. The structure of the automotive relay is relatively simple and easy to manufacture. The global automotive relays market is a highly fragmented market, as there are many players, both international and regional. With the exponential growth of the number of automobiles on the road, the demand for automotive relays is on the rise.

According to Neelam Barua, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "With the fast-paced technological development, vehicles powered by alternative fuel, such as electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles, hydrogen fuel vehicles, are expected to double the use of electronic components, as they have a greater functionality compared to transistors. The abundant use of relays in powertrain systems, body, chassis, safety and security devices, driver information is going to attract more vendors to design and develop a wide variety of automotive relays."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

American Zettler

American Zettler produces over 40 different types of relays. The relays produced by it cater and conform to the specifications of commercial and industrial applications. Its products are widely used in telecommunications systems, computer peripherals, office automation equipment, security systems, home appliances, industrial controls, test and measurement devices, and different types of electric and electronic equipment.

Bosch

Bosch is a multinational engineering, and electronics conglomerate. The business areas in which the company operates are mobility, industry and trade, and at home. It also caters to market-specific solutions. Its key products are automotive parts, power tools, security systems, home appliances, engineering electronics, motorized bicycle motors.

Delphi

Delphi is automotive parts manufacturing company and has a presence in 46 countries where it operates manufacturing sites, technical centers, and customer support systems. The business areas in which the company operates are powertrain systems, electronics and safety, and electrical/electronic architecture.

DENSO

DENSO is a joint venture wherein 24.77% of it is owned by Toyota, and 8.72% is owned by Toyota Industries. The business areas of DENSO are automotive, customer products, industrial products, microgrid, electric power assist, security, healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture support, cold chain, community network solutions.

FUJITSU

FUJITSU is a Japan-based multinational company, which is headquartered in Tokyo. The business areas where it operates are computer hardware, software, IT services, IT consulting, and telecommunication. It has a presence in around 100 countries and holds around 97,000 patents.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies offers various products, such as semiconductors, chip card, security products, microcontrollers, communication ICs, power electronics, and ESD protection diodes and systems. The company caters to the different market segments, such as automation, automotive, cellular infrastructure, commercial, construction and agricultural vehicles, consumer, LED lighting, motor control and drives, motorcycles, e-bikes and small e-vehicles, smart cards and security.

Panasonic Electric Works Europe

Panasonic Electric Works Europe focuses on development, manufacturing, and sales of various high-quality electronics and electrochemical components. It is also responsible for various activities such as planning, development, technical service, central marketing, material management, controlling, IT and worldwide coordination.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

